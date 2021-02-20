NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 3.0% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.02. 7,485,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

