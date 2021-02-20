2,695 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.2% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 204,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,111,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,793,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,289,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,438. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

