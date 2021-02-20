NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 337 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after acquiring an additional 77,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $74.31. 11,820,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,618,984. The company has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

