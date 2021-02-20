Avalanche Price Down 12.8% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00069059 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.03 billion and approximately $391.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.69 or 0.00477814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00081842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00077541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.38 or 0.00410690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00026431 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00051746 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

