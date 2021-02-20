Brokerages Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Target Price at $62.50

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

FAF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 538,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,230. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,447,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $78,613,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

