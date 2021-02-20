Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

PUBGY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,096. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

