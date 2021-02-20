Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. 14,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $812.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 81.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

