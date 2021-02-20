Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$1.38. Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) shares last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 91,388 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$69.93 million and a PE ratio of -8.90.

About Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD.TO) (TSE:PSD)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

