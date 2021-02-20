Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $3.00. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 695,941 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

