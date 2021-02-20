FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.80

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.80 and traded as high as $15.34. FutureFuel shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 173,673 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $675.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

