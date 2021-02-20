MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NYSE XOM opened at $52.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

