Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.33 (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Crown Castle International has increased its dividend payment by 26.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NYSE CCI opened at $165.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.58. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

