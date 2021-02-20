NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

