Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.64.

SGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Surgery Partners stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 418,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

