Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.64.
SGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Surgery Partners stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 418,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
