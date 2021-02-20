Analysts Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Post $1.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,510. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $57.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $718.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. 44.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.