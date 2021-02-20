$33.40 Million in Sales Expected for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) to post $33.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the lowest is $31.70 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $59.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $176.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $178.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $156.40 million, with estimates ranging from $149.20 million to $163.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.30. 275,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,295. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $269.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.92.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

