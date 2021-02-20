VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON remained flat at $$1.82 during trading hours on Friday. 3,211,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,009. VEON has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VEON stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,179 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.90.

VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

