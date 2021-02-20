Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.78

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.78 and traded as high as $15.65. Knoll shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 11,239 shares.

The company has a market cap of $798.14 million, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Knoll alerts:

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 107.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 13.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 243.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.