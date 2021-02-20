Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Shares Down 16%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG)’s share price fell 16% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 639,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 340,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile (CVE:DBG)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia; and the Mount Milligan North Property that covers an area of 1,843 hectares located in Prince George, British Columbia.

