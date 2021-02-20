Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.91 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $453,721.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.44 or 0.00486195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00071958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00082234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00077503 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00408691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026895 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

