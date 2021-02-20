Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $204.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.50. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

