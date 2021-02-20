Analyzing Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) & QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cardtronics and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics 1.92% 18.43% 3.20% QuoteMedia -1.91% N/A -4.98%

This table compares Cardtronics and QuoteMedia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics $1.35 billion 1.28 $48.27 million $2.16 17.93 QuoteMedia $11.79 million 1.80 $560,000.00 N/A N/A

Cardtronics has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cardtronics and QuoteMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics 1 5 2 0 2.13 QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cardtronics currently has a consensus target price of $41.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. QuoteMedia has a consensus target price of $0.18, indicating a potential downside of 23.40%. Given Cardtronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Risk and Volatility

Cardtronics has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardtronics beats QuoteMedia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, digital banks, financial technology companies, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of April 1, 2020, it provided services to approximately 285,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

