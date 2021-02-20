Waycross Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,400 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 535.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 762,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,131,000 after acquiring an additional 642,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,614,000 after acquiring an additional 633,678 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $70.42. 6,530,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,410. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

