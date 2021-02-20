Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 9,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $258.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.93.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

