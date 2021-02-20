Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.4% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 131,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,732,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $336,800,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 368,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. The firm has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.