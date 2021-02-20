PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $37.83 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.24, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.