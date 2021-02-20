Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,301 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 19,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.