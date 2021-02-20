VanEck Vectors Global Alternative Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:GEX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

VanEck Vectors Global Alternative Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:GEX)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $175.00 and last traded at $175.75. Approximately 22,364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 368% from the average daily volume of 4,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.64 and its 200 day moving average is $129.12.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Global Alternative Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Global Alternative Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.