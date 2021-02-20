Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $49.15. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.43% of Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.