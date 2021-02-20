WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $29.42. 4,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 14,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.46.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 35,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

