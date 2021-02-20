ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPR) Stock Price Down 4%

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPR) traded down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.23. 15,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 4,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.