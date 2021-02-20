The Barkby Group PLC (BARK.L) (LON:BARK) Trading 7.3% Higher

The Barkby Group PLC (BARK.L) (LON:BARK) shares traded up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). 6,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 11,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.77.

The Barkby Group PLC (BARK.L) Company Profile (LON:BARK)

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

