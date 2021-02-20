Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Trading Down 2.9%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.04 and last traded at $30.37. Approximately 150,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 213,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Procure Space ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) by 137.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,617 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.60% of Procure Space ETF worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

