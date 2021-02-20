Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) shares were down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 26,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 7,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRRF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

