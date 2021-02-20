RAMP (RAMP) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.75 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $56.20 million and $6.75 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.36 or 0.00481528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00082559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00068966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.41 or 0.00416675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00026411 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,921,525 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.