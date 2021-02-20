Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.22. 4,668,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $208.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its 200 day moving average is $113.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,985.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 88,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $10,042,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,543.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,804 shares of company stock valued at $45,647,361. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.