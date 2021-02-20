Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) PT at $83.85

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.85.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. 254,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,218. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.46. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.