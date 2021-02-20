Zacks: Analysts Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report sales of $305.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $309.00 million and the lowest is $302.80 million. Vonage reported sales of $297.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,556. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.09, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,500 shares of company stock worth $6,757,500. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

