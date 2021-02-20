Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,744 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after acquiring an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,130,000 after acquiring an additional 398,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after acquiring an additional 433,469 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.37. 22,607,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,548,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

