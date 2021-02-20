Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $623,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $50,000.

BSV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.66. 6,578,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,313. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

