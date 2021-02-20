State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $100.42 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Automatic Data Processing worth $100,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $169.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $181.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

