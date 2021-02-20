WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Pre-roll (LON:WTID) Shares Up 1.4%

WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Pre-roll (LON:WTID)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.39 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.39 ($0.19). 14,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 3,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.19 ($0.19).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.68.

