SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Down 2%

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.60 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37.25 ($0.49). Approximately 563,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,159,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The firm has a market cap of £61.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.55.

In other SkinBioTherapeutics news, insider Douglas John Quinn sold 126,595 shares of SkinBioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £20,255.20 ($26,463.55).

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. The company focuses on the development of SkinBiotix technology for use in cosmetic, infection control, and eczema applications. It has an agreement with Croda International Plc for the design and manufacture of a new active cosmetic skincare ingredient based on its SkinBiotix skin microbiome technology.

