WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC) Trading Down 0.7%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.63. 42 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 36,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 107.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 412.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.