PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading 0% Higher

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.54 and last traded at $51.53. 23,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 50,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMU. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $1,959,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 182.2% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

