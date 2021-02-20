20,600 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.8% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. 15,968,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,466,980. The stock has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

