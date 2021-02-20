Bp Plc Sells 59,444 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,444 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 60.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

