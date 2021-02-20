Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 1,111 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $931,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

HD stock opened at $279.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $301.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

