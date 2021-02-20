Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $73.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of ARCT stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 75,381 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 661,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

