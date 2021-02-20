Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Receives $127.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAXN. JMP Securities downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $256,532.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,990.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $170,924.97. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,693 shares of company stock worth $13,272,273 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $2,117,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6,744.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $177.71.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

